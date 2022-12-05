MP: Indore civic body commences 'No Thu Thu' anti-spitting campaign

-
ALSO READ
8 yrs of Swachh Bharat Mission: Govt to launch 15-day campaign on Sept 17
8.4 mn-kg of waste collected under Swachh Bharat 2022 drive: Anurag Thakur
MP local body polls: Contemplation call for BJP as Cong gains vital thrust
UP: Union Minister Anurag Thakur launches month-long Swachh Bharat campaign
Voting for 1st phase of Madhya Pradesh civic body elections on July 6
-
The civic body of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, which has been ranked the country's cleanest city for the past six years in the Centre's Swachh Survekshan initiative, on Monday launched its 'No Thu Thu' campaign to curb spitting in public.
In the first phase, people will be advised against spitting gutkha and paan etc in public, while the second phase will see fines being imposed, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, who launched the campaign, said.
The mayor launched the campaign from Mhow Naka intersection here by cleaning a road divider.
"Indore is the leader in cleanliness across the country, but the habit of spitting paan-gutkha on the roads and their dividers as well as at intersections and other public places still exists. This results in red spots at public places," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 17:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU