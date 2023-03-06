Land for jobs scam: CBI pays a visit to Bihar's former CM Rabri Devi's home

A (CBI) team reached former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence today, March 6. The team visited Rabri Devi's house in connection with the land for jobs scam. Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, was also present at the venue when the team reached the former Bihar CM's residence.

Earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and their daughter Misa Bharti were issued directions by the Rouse Avenue court. Based on the chargesheet filed by the CBI, the court had asked them to appear before it on March 15. However, the team reached Rabri's residence before the date.



The CBI filed an FIR against Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and daughter Misa Bharti over the land for jobs scam and submitted its chargesheet for the same.

What is the "land for jobs" scam?

was Union Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. Allegations have been made that land and plots were taken to offer jobs in the railways.

CBI has stated in its investigation that land was obtained for jobs in Group D posts in various railway zones. The land was acquired at a price even lower than the prevailing circle rate, much lower than the market rate.

The land was registered in the names of family members of and a company, AK Infosystems Private Limited, which was later taken over by the family members of Prasad.

The CBI has also alleged that no advertisement or any public notice was issued for the said recruitments in the railways. Also, residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in various Zonal Railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, and Jaipur. Furthermore, due process for the appointment of substitutes was not followed, and later, their services were also regularised.

served three terms as the Chief Minister of Bihar, the first and only woman till date to have held the office. She is a member of the Bihar Legislative Council.