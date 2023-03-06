Land for jobs scam: CBI pays a visit to Bihar's former CM Rabri Devi's home

-
ALSO READ
Oppn leaders under CBI scrutiny rise to 95% under NDA from 60% under UPA
Nitish Kumar needs glue that holds a divided Opposition together in Bihar
Reading the tea leaves in Bihar amid political pulls and pressures
Interpol's crack team to 'follow the money' in crypto crimes, says official
Should you buy, sell or hold Bharti Airtel post September quarter numbers?
-
A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team reached former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence today, March 6. The CBI team visited Rabri Devi's house in connection with the land for jobs scam. Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, was also present at the venue when the CBI team reached the former Bihar CM's residence.
Earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and their daughter Misa Bharti were issued directions by the Rouse Avenue court. Based on the chargesheet filed by the CBI, the court had asked them to appear before it on March 15. However, the CBI team reached Rabri's residence before the date.
The CBI filed an FIR against Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and daughter Misa Bharti over the land for jobs scam and submitted its chargesheet for the same.
What is the "land for jobs" scam?
Lalu Prasad Yadav was Union Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. Allegations have been made that land and plots were taken to offer jobs in the railways.
CBI has stated in its investigation that land was obtained for jobs in Group D posts in various railway zones. The land was acquired at a price even lower than the prevailing circle rate, much lower than the market rate.
The land was registered in the names of family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav and a company, AK Infosystems Private Limited, which was later taken over by the family members of Prasad.
The CBI has also alleged that no advertisement or any public notice was issued for the said recruitments in the railways. Also, residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in various Zonal Railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, and Jaipur. Furthermore, due process for the appointment of substitutes was not followed, and later, their services were also regularised.
Rabri Devi served three terms as the Chief Minister of Bihar, the first and only woman till date to have held the office. She is a member of the Bihar Legislative Council.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 15:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU