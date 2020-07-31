JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

New Education Policy 2020: All you need to know in 10 key points
Business Standard

Landslide at Badrinath national highway as incessant rains lash Uttarakhand

A landslide occurred at Uttarakhand's Badrinath national highway in Bajpur of the Chamoli district on Thursday, due to incessant rainfall

Topics
Uttarakhand | landslide

ANI  |  General News 

Representative image
Representative image

A landslide occurred at Uttarakhand's Badrinath national highway in Bajpur of the Chamoli district on Thursday, due to incessant rainfall.

Landslide on the highway has disrupted the traffic movement, and an operation to clear the route is underway, officials said.

On July 16, the Badrinath Highway at Pagal Nala and Lam Bagar in Chamoli district was blocked due to falling of boulders after heavy rainfall.

The highway connects Gangotri to Uttarkashi and road movement is often affected due to landslides during heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that patches of moderate to intense convection lie over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh.

"Latest Satellite imagery and Radar imagery show patches of moderate to intense convection lies over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep area," the IMD tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 10:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU