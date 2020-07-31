Landslide at Badrinath national highway as incessant rains lash Uttarakhand

A occurred at Uttarakhand's Badrinath highway in Bajpur of the Chamoli district on Thursday, due to incessant rainfall.

on the highway has disrupted the traffic movement, and an operation to clear the route is underway, officials said.

On July 16, the Badrinath Highway at Pagal Nala and Lam Bagar in Chamoli district was blocked due to falling of boulders after heavy rainfall.

The highway connects Gangotri to Uttarkashi and road movement is often affected due to landslides during heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that patches of moderate to intense convection lie over adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh.

"Latest Satellite imagery and Radar imagery show patches of moderate to intense convection lies over adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep area," the IMD tweeted.

