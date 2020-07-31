Landslide at Badrinath national highway as incessant rains lash Uttarakhand

-
ALSO READ
Gairsain in Chamoli district declared summer capital of Uttarakhand
Preparations begin for opening of Badrinath Dham portals on May 15
People's participation in Ganga Arti at Haridwar banned till March 31
Uttarakhand CM, other ministers home quarantined after Cabinet minister tests COVID-19 positive
Six Uttarakhand districts likely to receive heavy rain on June 18, 19: IMD
-
A landslide occurred at Uttarakhand's Badrinath national highway in Bajpur of the Chamoli district on Thursday, due to incessant rainfall.
Landslide on the highway has disrupted the traffic movement, and an operation to clear the route is underway, officials said.
On July 16, the Badrinath Highway at Pagal Nala and Lam Bagar in Chamoli district was blocked due to falling of boulders after heavy rainfall.
The highway connects Gangotri to Uttarkashi and road movement is often affected due to landslides during heavy rains.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that patches of moderate to intense convection lie over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh.
"Latest Satellite imagery and Radar imagery show patches of moderate to intense convection lies over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep area," the IMD tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU