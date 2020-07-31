No domestic flights from six cities to Kolkata now till August 15

The suspension of domestic operations to from six major cities has been extended till August 15.

Accordingly, services to West Bengal's capital from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, and Ahmedabad will be suspended till this date.

These flights were earlier suspended till July 31.

In a letter to Secretary P.S. Kharola, West Bengal's Additional Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said: "I am further directed to inform you that the suspension of flights from the aforesaid cities to will continue till August 15, 2020."

--IANS

rv/sn/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)