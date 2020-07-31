JUST IN
Business Standard

No domestic flights from six cities to Kolkata now till August 15

The suspension of domestic flight operations to Kolkata from six major cities has been extended till August 15

IANS  |  New Delhi/Kolkata 

The suspension of domestic flight operations to Kolkata from six major cities has been extended till August 15.

Accordingly, flight services to West Bengal's capital from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, and Ahmedabad will be suspended till this date.

These flights were earlier suspended till July 31.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Secretary P.S. Kharola, West Bengal's Additional Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said: "I am further directed to inform you that the suspension of flights from the aforesaid cities to Kolkata will continue till August 15, 2020."

--IANS

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 09:39 IST

