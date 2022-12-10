Latest LIVE: BJP to form govt for 7th straight term in Gujarat on Dec 12

JUST IN
Business Standard

Topics
BJP | Bharatiya Janata Party | Himachal Pradesh elections

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Bhupendra Patel
Bhupendra Patel | Photo: @airnewsalerts

Latest LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form the government in Gujarat for the seventh straight term on December 12. Party leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as chief minister along with 20 other cabinet ministers. BJP is set to hold its legislature party meeting today at 10:30 am at the state BJP office "Kamalam" in Gandhinagar, after which the leaders will meet the Governor at around 2 pm to stake claim to form the government.

Around 4,000 police personnel from different units will be on security duty in Nagpur during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Sunday, said officials on Friday. Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore during his visit to the second capital of Maharashtra, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement in New Delhi.

Newly elected Congress MLAs met in Shimla on Friday and unanimously passed a resolution authorising the party president to pick their leader who will be the next Himachal Pradesh chief minister.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the cyclonic storm Mandous landfall process is nearing completion as the rear sector of the cyclone has moved into the land and lies over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Mandous is all set to weaken, following the landfall, to a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday.

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 07:40 IST

