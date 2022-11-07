Latest LIVE: Meta is preparing large-scale layoffs this week, says report

Meta Platforms Inc is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week that will affect thousands of employees, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter, with an announcement planned as early as Wednesday.

parent Meta in October forecasted a weak holiday quarter and significantly more costs next year wiping about $67 billion off Meta's value, adding to the more than half a trillion dollars in value already lost this year.

The disappointing outlook comes as Meta is contending with slowing global economic growth, competition from TikTok, privacy changes from Apple, concerns about massive spending on the and the ever-present threat of regulation.



to inaugurate 13 worth Rs 5315 cr in MP today

Union Minister and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 13 worth Rs 5315 crore in Jabalpur and Mandla districts of on Monday.

The Union Minister and CM Chouhan will lay the foundation stone of five of 329 km worth Rs 1261 crores at Police Ground, Mandla. On the other hand, they will inaugurate eight road projects 214 km long costing Rs 4054 crores at Veterinary College Ground in Jabalpur.



threatens to permanently suspend account impersonators

tweeted Sunday that will permanently suspend any account on the platform that impersonates another.

The platform's new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their display names not their account names and tweeted as Elon Musk' in reaction to the billionaire's decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month.

Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying parody will be permanently suspended, Musk wrote. While Twitter previously issued warnings before suspensions, now that it is rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.



