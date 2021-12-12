Live news: Govt says economic recovery stable; 27 districts on Covid alert
Latest live news: Health ministry says 27 districts need to be 'monitored very closely' for coronavirus positivity rates.
Live news: India’s economic recovery is likely to strengthen in the remaining two quarters of the financial year, said the finance ministry on Saturday after data showed industrial output in October grew 3.2 per cent, the lowest in eight months.
The ministry’s department of economic affairs, in its monthly report for November, said the index of industrial production continued to recover in October led by growth in infrastructure and intermediate goods.
Delhi recorded its second case of Omicron when a traveller who returned from Zimbabwe tested positive. The latest infection increased India’s total of the new coronavirus variant to 33, prompting the government to say 27 districts across states and UTs need to be "monitored very closely".
As many as 19 districts in Kerala, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Manipur, West Bengal and Nagaland have been reporting positivity rates between five and 10 per cent in the last two weeks, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to states and union territories (UTs).
The Covid-19 positivity rate-- the percentage of coronavirus tests performed that turn out to be positive--has been more than 10 per cent in eight districts in Mizoram, Kerala and Sikkim in the last two weeks, he said.
