JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Live news: Vodafone Idea makes revival plan; Adani bets on renewables

Live news: Covaxin, a vaccine developed in India, was found to have a 77.8 per cent efficacy rate against symptomatic Covid-19, said The Lancet.

Topics
Today News | Coronavirus | Vodafone Idea

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

renewable power
Latest live news: Vodafone Idea is working on a revival plan to get investment from promoter Kumar Mangalam Birla, convince Indian banks to restructure loans and hire a new financial investor. Vodafone PLC will reduce its 44.3 per cent stake in the telecom company.

Billionaire Gautam Adani said on Thursday his conglomerate will invest $70 billion in a decade to become the world's largest renewable energy company and produce the cheapest hydrogen on the planet.

Covaxin, a vaccine developed by India’s government medical research agency and Bharat Biotech International Ltd., was found to have a 77.8 per cent efficacy rate against symptomatic Covid-19 in an analysis published in The Lancet. "Further research is needed to determine the vaccine’s long-term safety and effectiveness…,” said the journal.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh