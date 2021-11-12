- Nykaa IPO fetches a fat pay cheque of Rs 148 cr for investment bankers
- IPO is just graduation, must work on long-term view: Nykaa founder
- From 2025, all new vehicles sold in India will need to be E20-compliant
- India's heavy reliance on fossil fuels will remain for some decades to come
- For retailers, high street is flavour of the season as demand picks up
Live news: Vodafone Idea makes revival plan; Adani bets on renewables
Live news: Covaxin, a vaccine developed in India, was found to have a 77.8 per cent efficacy rate against symptomatic Covid-19, said The Lancet.
Topics
Today News | Coronavirus | Vodafone Idea
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Latest live news: Vodafone Idea is working on a revival plan to get investment from promoter Kumar Mangalam Birla, convince Indian banks to restructure loans and hire a new financial investor. Vodafone PLC will reduce its 44.3 per cent stake in the telecom company.
Billionaire Gautam Adani said on Thursday his conglomerate will invest $70 billion in a decade to become the world's largest renewable energy company and produce the cheapest hydrogen on the planet.
Covaxin, a vaccine developed by India’s government medical research agency and Bharat Biotech International Ltd., was found to have a 77.8 per cent efficacy rate against symptomatic Covid-19 in an analysis published in The Lancet. "Further research is needed to determine the vaccine’s long-term safety and effectiveness…,” said the journal.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More