Live news: Parliament panel discusses cryptocurrency, meets stakeholders
Latest live news: Supreme Court orders Delhi and central governments to decide in a day steps to ease Delhi's air pollution.
Latest live news: Cryptocurrency must be regulated and not banned: that was the consensus view in a meeting of a Parliamentary panel on Monday. The Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by BJP lawmaker Jayant Sinha, met stakeholders to discuss crypto currencies and risks from their trade.
The Supreme Court called for urgent restrictions on vehicles and industrial activities in and around Delhi to help clean some of the world’s dirtiest air. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana on Monday ordered the central and Delhi governments to decide steps in a day. These may include imposing work from home, or even a lockdown if needed.
Police in Madhya Pradesh state have summoned Amazon India executives as they investigates a case where the e-commerce platform was allegedly used for smuggling marijuana, Reuters reported quoting a police official on Monday. Smugglers used the Amazon India platform to order and deliver the drug, which was listed under the guise of dry stevia leaves, a natural food sweetener.
