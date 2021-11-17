- Fitch's rating disappointing but investors see future in India, its reforms
- Good crypto and bad: Defining, regulating and taxing this world
- Electric models to help scooters close gap with mobikes: Experts
- Cryptocurrency exchanges may be classified as e-commerce platforms
- Newsmaker: Meet Bhupender Yadav, a climate lawyer in the hot seat
- Things have improved rapidly, don't need QIP: IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta
- Why COP26 inadvertently shores up coffers of Indian state exchequers
Live news: Fitch retains negative India rating; Mensa fastest unicorn
Latest live news: The Delhi High Court gives India's antitrust body two weeks to decide on Future Group's deal with Amazon.
Topics
Today News | India economy | Fitch Ratings
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
the study found 40% of recontacted workers had no work or pay, 10 months on from the first lockdown months. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Latest live news: Fitch retained India’s ratings at the lowest investment grade (BBB-) and outlook on them at negative due to high debt and limited fiscal headroom of the central and state governments. Moody’s Investors Service had recently upgraded outlook to stable from negative.
Mensa Brands, which invests in digital brands, raised $135 million at a valuation of around $1.2 billion, it said on Tuesday, making it the fastest Indian startup to reach unicorn status. Mensa is the 36th start-up to achieve unicorn status in 2021 in India.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday told India's antitrust body it has two weeks to decide whether Amazon misled authorities while seeking approval for a 2019 deal with Future Group, said a group of retailers. Amazon and Future, India's second-largest retailer, have been locked in a legal battle since last year. The e-commerce giant successfully blocked Future's bid to sell its retail assets to rival Reliance for $3.4 billion, accusing its partner of breaching some pre-existing agreements.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More