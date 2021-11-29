- Omicron variant spreads worldwide as scientists race to find answers
- Virgil Abloh, star designer of Louis Vuitton, dies after fighting cancer
- Fintech start-up slice turns India's 41st unicorn in 2021, raises $220 mn
- End of work-from-home? People take baby steps back to office
- All eyes on productivity levels in winter session of Parliament
- Start-up pay cheques, ESOPs are creating a new breed of angel investors
- Centre's expenditure budget for FY22-23 likely to remain flat
- New Covid-19 variant: Antivirals hold the key as mutations surface
- Why Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air could prove the sceptics wrong
- Economists peg India's GDP growth at 7-9% in the second quarter
Live news: India ups checks for Covid; Parliament meets for Winter Session
Latest live news: International passengers must give travel history and upload negative Covid test results.
Topics
Today News | Coronavirus | Parliament winter session
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A medical professional in Delhi administers a Covid-19 vaccine dose to a worker employed in the construction of the Central Vista on November 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
Live news: International passengers to India must give 14 days' travel history and upload negative Covid test results, the government said on Sunday, revising its guidelines for 'Omicron', a new variant of Covid-19 that has been classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization.
Parliament meets Monday for its Winter Session when the government will on the first day move a Bill to withdraw the three farm laws and the Opposition plans to seek debate on the Pegasus spyware, the economy, the women’s reservation bill and other issues.
Amazon has asked India's antitrust regulator to revoke its approval for Future Retail's $3.4 billion sale of retail assets to Reliance, saying it was "illegally obtained", violating an order suspending the deal, Reuters reported citing a letter it had seen. Separately, Future Retail has said Amazon officials walked out of a Competition Commission of India (CCI) hearing in an attempt to browbeat the regulator.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More