Live news: Parag Agrawal to lead Twitter; WHO warns against Omicron risk

A man helps his son wear a mask at a testing centre for Covid-19 in a bus station in Bengaluru. Karnataka is increasing tests at bus and railway stations for new Covid-19 variant Omicron. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Latest live news: Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter, is stepping down, ceding the position to the company’s Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal, an IIT Bombay alumnus.
“The company is ready to move on from its founders,” Dorsey said in the statement. “My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart and soul. It’s his time to lead.”
The Omicron coronavirus variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a "very high" global risk of infection surges that could have "severe consequences" some areas, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday. The U.N. agency urged its 194 member states to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups.
The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it would initiate bankruptcy proceedings against Reliance Capital Ltd, superseding the non-banking financial company's board on governance concerns. Chaired by Anil Ambani, the younger brother of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Capital has welcomed the central bank move to resolve the firm's debt in accordance with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
