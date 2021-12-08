- Omicron casts a shadow of uncertainty on silver screen; Rs 5k cr at stake
- With 150th C-130J, Lockheed-Tata JV shows it can build fighter wings
- Video subscribers up over 80% since last year; YouTube outperforms peers
- Hyundai plans six electric vehicles by 2028, to invest Rs 4,000 crore
- Fino Payments not planning to turn into small finance bank 'right now': CEO
Live news: Farmers to decide on protests, HC orders SpiceJet's takeover
Latest live news: Airline says it will challenge Madras High Court directive to wind up operations for failing to make payments to Swiss company.
Latest live news: A collective of some 40 farmers' unions will on Wednesday decide continuing protests after Parliament repealed three laws liberalising India’s agriculture markets, saying the government has to clear up "some minor irritants" about its other demands.
Among other things, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha wants a committee on minimum support price (MSP) for agriculture produce and withdrawal of police cases against protesters during their year-long agitation.
The Madras High Court has asked SpiceJet to wind up its operations after the no-frills carrier failed to pay more than $24 million to a Swiss company, SR Technics, for upkeep of aircraft engines.
A single-judge bench of Justice R Subramanian, who passed the order on Monday, directed the official liquidator to take over assets of the airline. SpiceJet said it is hopeful of a favourable outcome in its proposed appeal.
Reliance Industries on Tuesday said it will in partnership with Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company (ADNOC) invest $2 billion in setting up a petrochemical production facility in the UAE.
The oil-to-telecom conglomerate will join the recently formed TA'ZIZ joint venture of Abu Dhabi state energy giant ADNOC and state holding company ADQ for developing the facility at Ruwais in western Abu Dhabi.
