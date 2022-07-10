Latest Live news: Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine's envoy to India, 4 other nations

Live news updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday dismissed Kyiv's senior envoy to and four other nations, without giving any reason, the presidential website said. Zelenskyy announced the sacking of Ukraine's ambassadors to India, Germany, Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary.

After months of protests against Sri Lankan government amid an economic crisis, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Saturday said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will announce on Wednesday. This came after protesters on Saturday set ablaze Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, and stormed into Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo. Rajapaksa, who was facing calls for resignation since March, was moved out of his residence on Friday ahead of Saturday's protests. Wickremesinghe has also already expressed his willingness to resign.

RBI Governor said that the price situation will gradually improve in the second half of the current fiscal, adding that the central bank would continue to take monetary measures to anchor inflation with a view to achieving strong and sustainable growth. "Overall, at this point of time, with the supply outlook appearing favourable and several high frequency indicators pointing to resilience of the recovery in the first quarter (April-June) of 2022-23, our current assessment is that inflation may ease gradually in the second half of 2022-23, precluding the chances of a hard landing in India," Das said.