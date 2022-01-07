- Centre seeks relaxation in promoter shareholding cap for IDBI Bank sale
- Third wave of Covid-19 here, doctors and nurses brace up yet again
- Budget 2022-23: Worst-hit sectors may get credit guarantee breather
- Assembly elections to be announced any time, but no decision on e-voting
- Advance Estimates for GDP today amid Omicron-induced uncertainties
Live: Mamata to meet PM virtually on Covid cases, SC takes up NEET case
Live news updates: Supreme Court hears petition on security breach during Modi's Punjab visit, separately rules on pleas about quota in NEET.
A health worker testing for Covid-19 collects the swab sample of a passenger at a railway station in Mumbai on January 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Shashank Parade)
Live news updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday after the number of daily coronavirus cases in the state increased to more than 14,000.
Banerjee told a press conference her government would increase restrictions on public activity and start mandatory RT-PCR test for interstate border area movement. "The number of daily Covid-19 cases has increased to 14,022 and active cases to 33,042 in the state. I will attend a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow," she said.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Friday its order on pleas related to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and OBC quota in postgraduate medical admissions through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
Separately, the court will hear a petition filed by a Delhi-based group that wants the court to take note of the security breach during Modi’s visit to Punjab on Wednesday. Lawyer’s Voice alleges the security lapse was pre-meditated and pre-planned.
