LIVE: Tributes paid to martyrs on 14th anniversary of 26/11 terror attacks
Live news updates: ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed
New Delhi
Last Updated at November 26, 2022 09:32 IST
Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.
Live news updates: The charge sheet submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi's liquor scam on Friday did not name the deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia who was mentioned in the FIR in the connection with the scam. The chargesheet named seven accused, including AAP's communications chief and Sisodia's close aide Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.
Most state government offices and few banks in Meghalaya capital city Shillong on Friday wore a deserted look amid "non-cooperation day" called by the five local organisations to protest against November 22 shooting incident which claimed five civilians of Meghalaya and an Assam forest guard in West Jaintia Hills district. In the wake of the border firing, vehicle movement from Assam to Meghalaya remained suspended for the fourth day on Friday.
India will put forward a different perspective to the task of the G20 Summit, that respects those developing countries across in a better way that we need to encourage and support, said Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell on Friday as India all set to assume the G20 presidency on December 1 this year.
