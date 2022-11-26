LIVE: Tributes paid to martyrs on 14th anniversary of 26/11 terror attacks

Live news updates: The charge sheet submitted by the (CBI) in Delhi's liquor scam on Friday did not name the deputy chief minister of Delhi who was mentioned in the FIR in the connection with the scam. The chargesheet named seven accused, including AAP's communications chief and Sisodia's close aide Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

Most state government offices and few banks in capital city Shillong on Friday wore a deserted look amid "non-cooperation day" called by the five local organisations to protest against November 22 shooting incident which claimed five civilians of and an forest guard in West Jaintia Hills district. In the wake of the border firing, vehicle movement from to remained suspended for the fourth day on Friday.

India will put forward a different perspective to the task of the Summit, that respects those developing countries across in a better way that we need to encourage and support, said Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell on Friday as India all set to assume the presidency on December 1 this year.