Jharkhand HC declines stay of proceedings against 3 suspended Congress MLAs
MEA refers to govt's statement in Parliament on bringing back Kohinoor
No longer working to Diwali deadline for India trade pact: Kemi Badenoch
India will certainly become superpower under Modi's leadership: Adityanath
No breakthrough at India-China diplomatic dialogue, talks to go on
Hours after EC announces HP poll date, Shah, Gujarat CM meet PM Modi
Supertech twin tower: SC directs refund to 15 home buyers from deposit
Vladimir Putin describes India and China as 'close allies and partners'
India conveys concerns to Canada over referendum by anti-India forces
India, UK looking for mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement: MEA
60 students taken to hospital in Tamil Nadu after they complain of vomiting
Latest LIVE: Will take everyone along if elected Cong prez, says Tharoor

LIVE news updates: Tharoor said he was gladdened by the reception he has received from party workers in Madhya Pradesh and admitted he did not get such a welcome in other states

Indian National Congress | Congress | Shashi Tharoor

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Shashi Tharoor
Tharoor maintained that the Gandhi family can not be kept away from party affairs.

LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said if elected Congress president, he will take everyone along and maintained the Gandhi family can not be kept away from party affairs. Addressing a press conference here, Tharoor said he was gladdened by the reception he has received from party workers in Madhya Pradesh and admitted he did not get such a welcome in other states which he toured as part of his election campaign for the top party post.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that any direct contact or direct clash of NATO troops with the Russian army would lead to a "global catastrophe". Addressing the news conference in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Putin said, "In any case, direct contact, direct clash of (NATO) troops with the Russian army is a very dangerous move which could lead to a global catastrophe. I hope that those who are saying this are smart enough not to take such a step."

India is emerging as a powerful country and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi it will certainly become a superpower in the future, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday.

India and China agreed on Friday to hold the next round of military-level talks at an early date to resolve the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh and create conditions for the restoration of normalcy in the bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 08:00 IST

