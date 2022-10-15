Latest LIVE: Will take everyone along if elected Cong prez, says Tharoor

LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha MP on Friday said if elected president, he will take everyone along and maintained the Gandhi family can not be kept away from party affairs. Addressing a press conference here, Tharoor said he was gladdened by the reception he has received from party workers in Madhya Pradesh and admitted he did not get such a welcome in other states which he toured as part of his election campaign for the top party post.

Russian President on Friday said that any direct contact or direct clash of NATO troops with the Russian army would lead to a "global catastrophe". Addressing the news conference in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Putin said, "In any case, direct contact, direct clash of (NATO) troops with the Russian army is a very dangerous move which could lead to a global catastrophe. I hope that those who are saying this are smart enough not to take such a step."

India is emerging as a powerful country and under the leadership of Prime Minister it will certainly become a superpower in the future, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Friday.

India and China agreed on Friday to hold the next round of military-level talks at an early date to resolve the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh and create conditions for the restoration of normalcy in the bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.