Latest News LIVE: BJP to kickoff Rath Yatra in poll-bound West Bengal today

Latest News LIVE updates: BJP President J P Nadda will launch the 'Poribartan Yatra' from West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday. "Five 'yatras' have been decided till now. The last one will go from Kakdwip to Kolkata," BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh had said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited for the conclusion of the last Rath Yatra.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day's visit to poll-bound Assam and West Bengal on February 7 to lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects.
After blocking Facebook in the name of public interest and state stability, the Myanmar Army further expanded its internet crackdown by ordering a block on Twitter and Instagram, days after seizing power in a coup. On Friday, the Myanmar Ministry of Transport and Communications ordered mobile networks and internet service providers in the country to block Twitter and Instagram, CNN reported citing Norwegian company Telenor, which offers mobile services in the country.
