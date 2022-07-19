Latest live: Centre advises screening of foreign passengers for monkeypox

-
ALSO READ
No need to panic over monkeypox, have taken steps to curb it: Kerala govt
Rainfall in India 9% higher than previous years but 85 districts still dry
Protests against Agnipath rage on; mobs attack Bihar Deputy CM's house
How will Agnipath affect the army's modernisation drive?
How will Agnipath affect the army's modernisation drive?
-
Flood situation in parts of Maharashtra's Wardha district remained grim as the region witnessed incessant rainfall with overflowing dams. Rescue operation continues amid normal life being affected. Earlier on Monday, an Orange alert has been issued for the districts Gadchiroli and Gondia by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai by predicting a thunderstorm and lightning with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.
The Monsoon session of Parliament got off to a stormy start on Monday leading to adjournment of the two Houses without transacting much business following an opposition uproar over issues ranging from price rise to the Agnipath scheme. The uproar broke out even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged MPs before the start of the parliamentary proceedings to make the session as productive as possible and called for debate, criticism and analysis for positive contribution to policies and decisions. In a lighter vein, he remarked that in Delhi rains have begun, but the heat outside is not reducing and wondered whether the heat will come down inside Parliament.
West Bengal reported 1,449 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 20,72,307, while the death toll climbed to 21,282 with six more fatalities, the health department said on Monday. The positivity rate stands at 16.90 per cent, it said. The state had reported 2,659 new infections on Sunday. West Bengal now has 29,583 active cases, while 20,21,442 people have recovered from the disease so far. It tested 8,573 samples for COVID-19 since Sunday, the department added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU