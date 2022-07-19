Latest live: Centre advises screening of foreign passengers for monkeypox

Flood situation in parts of Maharashtra's Wardha district remained grim as the region witnessed incessant rainfall with overflowing dams. Rescue operation continues amid normal life being affected. Earlier on Monday, an Orange alert has been issued for the districts Gadchiroli and Gondia by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai by predicting a thunderstorm and lightning with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.





The of got off to a stormy start on Monday leading to adjournment of the two Houses without transacting much business following an opposition uproar over issues ranging from price rise to the Agnipath scheme. The uproar broke out even as Prime Minister urged before the start of the parliamentary proceedings to make the session as productive as possible and called for debate, criticism and analysis for positive contribution to policies and decisions. In a lighter vein, he remarked that in rains have begun, but the heat outside is not reducing and wondered whether the heat will come down inside .



West Bengal reported 1,449 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 20,72,307, while the death toll climbed to 21,282 with six more fatalities, the health department said on Monday. The positivity rate stands at 16.90 per cent, it said. The state had reported 2,659 new infections on Sunday. West Bengal now has 29,583 active cases, while 20,21,442 people have recovered from the disease so far. It tested 8,573 samples for COVID-19 since Sunday, the department added.