JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest News LIVE: Parties prep for WB phase 6; Jaishankar visits Abu Dhabi

Iran's top negotiator at nuclear talks underway in Vienna said on Saturday that the discussions were on the right track and consultations would continue. Follow LIVE UPDATES Here

Topics
Narendra Modi | Assembly elections | Lockdown

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Election
BJP supporters gather at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at Haripal Nandakuthi Ground, in Hooghly on Saturday.
Latest NEWS LIVE: The fifth phase of polling in 45 assembly constituencies of West Bengal witnessed at least 78.36 per cent voter turnout on Saturday, Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab said. At least 123 people, including one Independent candidate, were arrested during polling in the six districts of the state, the CEO said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Abu Dhabi on Sunday with a focus on boosting bilateral economic cooperation. His visit to the key city in the United Arab Emirates comes amid evolving geopolitical developments in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

Iran's top negotiator at nuclear talks underway in Vienna said on Saturday that the discussions were on the right track and consultations would continue. Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian media that "good discussions" had been held among the delegations from Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany, DPA news agency reported. "It seems that a new understanding is emerging and there is now common ground ... on the final goal," Araghchi was quoted as saying by state television.

Follow Latest News LIVE BLOG Here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh