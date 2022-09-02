LIVE news updates: PM Narendra Modi to commission INS Vikrant today

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Ukraine's prez says he will not accept Russian ultimatums to end war
LIVE: Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, says FM
LIVE: Ukraine no longer insisting on NATO membership, says report
LIVE: Biden warns direct NATO-Russia clash would trigger 'World War III'
LIVE: Ukraine Prez, Biden hold talks; US announces $500 mn more in aid
-
LIVE News updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on Friday. The Prime Minister will commission the aircraft carrier at 9:30 am. He will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.
Continuing his focus on poll-bound Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit of the state from Friday to provide a fillip to his outfit's campaigning and also announce another pre-election "guarantee" for voters. Till now, Kejriwal has announced a set of "guarantees", including free electricity up to 300 units per month, unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000, ten lakh government jobs, free and quality healthcare to all and free education in state-run schools and Rs 1,000 allowance for women if the AAP comes to power in Gujarat.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Thursday avoided giving a direct response to a question about whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will run as the opposition's candidate for Prime Minister, saying that the opposition parties would meet and make that decision.
The United States has requested a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine to be held in the afternoon on September 7, the French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere said on Thursday. "Between now and then, next week, the subject of Ukraine will still be in the Council with a meeting that should take place on Wednesday, the seventh in the afternoon, on forced displacements in Ukraine upon the request of the United States," Riviere said during a briefing.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 07:48 IST