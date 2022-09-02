LIVE news updates: PM Narendra Modi to commission INS Vikrant today

LIVE News updates: Prime Minister will commission India's first indigenous aircraft carrier at Limited in Kochi on Friday. The Prime Minister will commission the aircraft carrier at 9:30 am. He will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.

Continuing his focus on poll-bound Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister and (AAP) convener will be on a two-day visit of the state from Friday to provide a fillip to his outfit's campaigning and also announce another pre-election "guarantee" for voters. Till now, Kejriwal has announced a set of "guarantees", including free electricity up to 300 units per month, unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000, ten lakh government jobs, free and quality healthcare to all and free education in state-run schools and Rs 1,000 allowance for women if the comes to power in Gujarat.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Thursday avoided giving a direct response to a question about whether Bihar Chief Minister will run as the opposition's candidate for Prime Minister, saying that the opposition parties would meet and make that decision.

The United States has requested a meeting on to be held in the afternoon on September 7, the French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere said on Thursday. "Between now and then, next week, the subject of will still be in the Council with a meeting that should take place on Wednesday, the seventh in the afternoon, on forced displacements in upon the request of the United States," Riviere said during a briefing.