Latest news LIVE: SC to hear review petition of PMLA order today

A three-judge bench of the comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar will on Thursday hear the review petition filed against the judgment upholding the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A three-judge bench of the SC will also hear a joint petition filed against the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts for gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and multiple murders during the 2002 post-Godhra riots. A bench headed by the CJI will also take up the batch of petitions seeking a probe into the Pegasus snooping case, wherein a court-appointed panel headed by former apex court judge, Justice RV Raveendran has filed a report.



Prime Minister will address the 44th Conference of Labour Ministers and Secretaries of all states and Union Territories on Thursday via video conferencing. The two-day conference is being organised by the Union Ministry of Labour & Employment on 25-26 August, 2022 at Tirupati, . The conference will be presided over by Union Labour Minister Bhupinder Yadav.

The Division bench of will pass judgment on Thursday on petitions filed by WhatsApp and Facebook challenging a Competition Commission of India (CCI) order for an investigation into the messaging app's new privacy policy.

Bihar Chief Minister on Wednesday reiterated his call for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 elections. The Chief Minister alleged that the BJP "creates trouble" in society and the Opposition will visit every nook and corner of the country and make people and society aware of the wrong policies implemented by the government including the discrimination on the basis of religion.



Russian forces on Wednesday launched a rocket attack on a train station in central Ukraine on the embattled country's Independence Day, killing at least 15 people and wounding about 50, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after warning for days that Moscow might attempt something particularly cruel this week. The lethal attack took place in Chaplyne, a town of about 3,500 people in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Zelenskyy told the UN Security Council via video.