Latest LIVE: Counting of votes for presidential elections today at 11 am

With interim president set to appear before the (ED) in connection with the on Thursday, the party leaders and MPs have said that the whole country is watching the "political vendetta, dictatorship and hooliganism of the Modi government" and they are not afraid of "puppets" like ED and .

India on Thursday will know who will succeed incumbent to become the country's 15th President, as counting of votes for the presidential election begins at 11am at the House here. Ruling NDA's and Opposition's are pitted against each other in the contest, with votes clearly stacked in favour of Murmu, who, if elected, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country. Kovind's tenure is ending on July 24 and the new president will take oath on July 25.