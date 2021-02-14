- LIVE: PM Modi to launch development projects in Kerala, Tamil Nadu today
LIVE: PM Modi to launch development projects in Kerala, Tamil Nadu today
Latest News LIVE: PM Modi will launch numerous development works in Chennai and Kochi. Stay tuned for LIVE updates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Modi tweeted in Tamil, Malayalam, and English and said, "Tomorrow, 14th February, will be in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Kochi (Kerala). Numerous development works would be launched that would add speed to fulfilling the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The projects will boost 'Ease of Living' for our citizens."
Meanwhile, 38 bodies have been recovered from different areas that were affected by the glacier burst in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, while 166 people are still missing.
In another news, civic body elections will be held in Punjab today. The voting for elections to eight municipal corporations of Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state will be held from 8 am till 4 pm.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
