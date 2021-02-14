JUST IN
LIVE: PM Modi to launch development projects in Kerala, Tamil Nadu today

Latest News LIVE: PM Modi will launch numerous development works in Chennai and Kochi. Stay tuned for LIVE updates.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Latest News LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday, and launch numerous development works that would add speed to fulfilling the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

PM Modi tweeted in Tamil, Malayalam, and English and said, "Tomorrow, 14th February, will be in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Kochi (Kerala). Numerous development works would be launched that would add speed to fulfilling the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The projects will boost 'Ease of Living' for our citizens."

Meanwhile, 38 bodies have been recovered from different areas that were affected by the glacier burst in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, while 166 people are still missing.
In another news, civic body elections will be held in Punjab today. The voting for elections to eight municipal corporations of Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state will be held from 8 am till 4 pm.

