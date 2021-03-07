- Need to develop military into a future force: PM at top commanders' meet
- Centre keeping farmers interests in mind; news laws to double income: UP CM
- West Bengal CM Mamata to lead rally against fuel price hike in Siliguri
- AAP alleges Rs 546 crore flyover scam by NDMC, BJP dismisses charge
- Govt ready to amend new agri laws; opposition playing politics: Tomar
- Vehicle near Ambani's house: Autopsy report reserves opinion on death cause
- Abandoned vehicle near Ambani's house: Hiren's family accepts body
- Need for greater, in-depth study of Constitution, says Supreme Court judge
- Air quality 'poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida; moderate in Faridabad, Gurgaon
- BJP doubts probe into death of owner of vehicle found near Ambani's house
West Bengal election LIVE: Modi to take on Mamata in Kolkata poll rally
Also, BJP pitted ex-Trinamool Congress heavyweight and former state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in East Midnapore's Nandigram seat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the inauguration of the 'Maritime India Summit 2021', through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sharpen BJP's campaign for the high-octane assembly elections in West Bengal with a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata during the day. The Prime Minister's Sunday rally is said to be the culmination of the "Parivartan Yatra" launched by the saffron party in the poll-bound Bengal in February this year.
BJP on Saturday released its first list of 57 candidates for the first two phases of the high-octane West Bengal Assembly elections. Adding colour to the crucial poll battle, the saffron camp pitted ex-Trinamool Congress heavyweight and former state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in East Midnapore's Nandigram seat.
Four top Republican senators have urged US President Joe Biden not to accept a proposal by India and South Africa to the WTO to waive anti-Covid vaccine patents, saying that waiving all rights to intellectual property would end the innovation pipeline and stop the development of new vaccines or boosters to address variants in the virus.
