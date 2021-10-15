- Live news updates: PNB Housing scraps stake sale; LinkedIn to exit China
- BluSmart drives a green agenda, hopes to expand presence from core NCR base
- Instructive progress: Meet Amit Khare, advisor to Prime Minister
- Exit rush cloud hovers over IT: Top companies see 15-30% attrition rates
- Our order book has been impressive at $360 million: Mindtree MD & CEO
- Gati Shakti master plan may help cut logistics cost to 8% of GDP
Live news updates: The board of PNB Housing Finance drops Carlyle group 4,000-crore stake sale plans to a clutch of investors led by Carlyle Group, citing legal delays. The firm informed stock exchanges Carlyle and other investors will withdraw their open offer to its shareholders.
Zee on said top shareholder Invesco's opposition to a proposed merger of the TV network with Sony's India unit is hypocritical because the US investment firm pitched a deal with similar terms earlier this year.
Microsoft Corp is pulling the plug on LinkedIn in China nearly seven years after its launch and will replace it with a stripped-down version of the platform that would focus only on jobs.
