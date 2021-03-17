Latest news LIVE: 8 shot dead at Georgia spas in US; suspect arrested

Eight people, including at least six Asian women, were shot dead at three day spas in Atlanta, Georgia area on Tuesday, police said, and man suspected of carrying out all of the attacks has been taken into custody.

Four victims were killed and another was wounded in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County, north of Atlanta, said Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department.

In Atlanta, police officers responding to a call of a “robbery in progress” shortly before 6 pm local time arrived at a beauty spa to find three women shot dead, Police Chief Rodney Bryant told reporters.

