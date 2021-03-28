Latest News LIVE: PM Modi to address nation via Mann Ki Baat at 11 am

JUST IN
"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Stay tuned for LIVE updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Latest News LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday through his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am. Last week, PM had invited views and suggestions from the public and share their inspiring life journeys for this year's third Mann Ki Baat session. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off a flight service today from Gorakhpur to Lucknow. With this new flight service from Gorakhpur, the number of flights to seven major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Prayagraj will increase to 12. The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the expansion of the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Airport terminal building.

Later in the day, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting with DMK President M K Stalin in Salem district of Tamil Nadu. The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are slated for April 6.

On the international front, at least 114 civilians were killed across Myanmar on Saturday as the military junta continued to crackdown on peaceful protests, CNN reported citing Myanmar Now. The killings in 44 towns and cities across the country would represent the bloodiest day of protests since a military coup last month.

