- Covid: 166 deaths in a day in Maharashtra, highest this year; 35,726 cases
- Two militants killed, soldier injured in gunfight in J-K's Shopian
- Assam Rifles seizes drugs worth Rs 12 cr smuggled from Myanmar in Mizoram
- Modi, Hasina launch new passenger train between India and Bangladesh
- Delhi Metro services to be available from 2.30 pm on Holi, says DMRC
- Fire at Mumbai hospital: FIR names HDIL's Wadhawans
- PM Modi holds talks with Sheikh Hasina; India, Bangladesh sign 5 MoUs
- Impasse on farmers will end if unions are willing to sort out issue: Tomar
- Delhi govt issues guidelines for protection of inter-faith couples
- India and Pakistan must move beyond secret talks, says Omar Abdullah
Latest News LIVE: PM Modi to address nation via Mann Ki Baat at 11 am
"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Stay tuned for LIVE updates
Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Farm Bills
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off a flight service today from Gorakhpur to Lucknow. With this new flight service from Gorakhpur, the number of flights to seven major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Prayagraj will increase to 12. The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the expansion of the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Airport terminal building.
Later in the day, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting with DMK President M K Stalin in Salem district of Tamil Nadu. The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are slated for April 6.
On the international front, at least 114 civilians were killed across Myanmar on Saturday as the military junta continued to crackdown on peaceful protests, CNN reported citing Myanmar Now. The killings in 44 towns and cities across the country would represent the bloodiest day of protests since a military coup last month.
Stay tuned for all latest news updates
Later in the day, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting with DMK President M K Stalin in Salem district of Tamil Nadu. The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are slated for April 6.
On the international front, at least 114 civilians were killed across Myanmar on Saturday as the military junta continued to crackdown on peaceful protests, CNN reported citing Myanmar Now. The killings in 44 towns and cities across the country would represent the bloodiest day of protests since a military coup last month.
Stay tuned for all latest news updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More