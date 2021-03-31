Latest news LIVE: Bombay HC to hear Param Bir's plea against Anil Deshmukh

The Bombay High Court will hear today the PIL filed by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh seeking a CBI probe against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who he claimed asked police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has been diagnosed with a gallbladder disease and will be operated for a gallbladder disease today.

Tata Consumer Products will replace state-owned Gail India in the benchmark Nifty 50 index today.

The move is expected to result in passive inflows of $89 million (Rs 650 crore) in Tata Consumer. Gail, on the other hand, could see outflows of $57 million (Rs 410 crore).

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.