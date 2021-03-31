Latest news LIVE: Bombay HC to hear Param Bir's plea against Anil Deshmukh

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: India-Bangladesh borders to be sealed to curb infiltration, says Modi
LIVE: CBI raids in 11 states in connection with Rs 3,700-cr bank frauds
LIVE: Param Bir Singh moves SC, demands CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh
LIVE: Peace in South Asia hinges on resolving J&K dispute, Imran tells Modi
LIVE: FM Sitharaman tells students to focus on new areas opened up by govt
-
The Bombay High Court will hear today the PIL filed by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh seeking a CBI probe against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who he claimed asked police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has been diagnosed with a gallbladder disease and will be operated for a gallbladder disease today.
Tata Consumer Products will replace state-owned Gail India in the benchmark Nifty 50 index today.
The move is expected to result in passive inflows of $89 million (Rs 650 crore) in Tata Consumer. Gail, on the other hand, could see outflows of $57 million (Rs 410 crore).
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU