- 3 illegal arms factories busted in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, 18 arrested
- PM Modi to address Association of Indian Universities' annual meet today
- PM Modi pays tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary
- Top headlines: 15-day curfew in Maha from April 14; Monsoon to be normal
- Haryana not sending enough clean water, Delhi to be affected: Raghav Chadha
- PM to address Association of Indian Universities annual meet, V-C seminar
- NGT does not have powers to strike down laws, says Supreme Court
- IAF inducts specialist vehicles for airbase security against terror attacks
- 'Day-dreamer's fantasy,' says HC in Punjab woman vs Prince Harry case
- Top headlines: India fast-tracks approval for vaccines; Bitcoin near $63k
LIVE: PM to address Association of Indian Universities' annual meet today
PM Modi will address the Association of Indian Universities' 95th annual meet and National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors today. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Narendra Modi
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Association of Indian Universities' 95th annual meet and National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors today at 11 am through video conferencing.
Information technology (IT) services major Infosys, in a listing to the BSE, said its board would consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company. The board is set to meet today. This will be the third buyback of shares by the company.
A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi today, the party said. The meeting will happen days after the poll body barred TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours. She had on Tuesday sat on a 3.5-hour-long dharna against the poll panel's decision.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Governors of various states on April 14 on the Covid-19 situation, reported PTI.
The Congress will launch its digital media platform 'INC TV' today aimed at conveying the party's message directly to the people.
Moving ahead in its probe into the allegations of corruption and misuse of office, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for questioning today.
US President Joe Biden plans to present today the details of his plans to have all American troops out of war-torn Afghanistan by September 11 this year, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on the twin towers in New York.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More