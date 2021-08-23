- Latest news LIVE: Afghanistan crisis deepens; Taliban blame US for chaos
- Top headlines: Govt offers 17 firms tax deal; campuses step up job offers
- From IoT-based sensors to flow meters, how tech is powering water mission
- Cabinet to discuss renaming Aligarh airport after Kalyan Singh: Yogi
- Cane prices: Farmers' stir continues as ministers meet remains inconclusive
- Flawless evacuation: Minister on bringing back Indians from Afghanistan
- CAA needed amid developments in volatile neighbourhood: Hardeep Puri
- Japanese foreign minister discusses de-escalation with Iranian officials
- From 1,095 days to 306: Quicker disposal of commercial disputes
- 721 children in child care institutions contracted Covid so far: RTI
Amid deepening crisis in Afghanistan, United States President Joe Biden defended his move to withdraw troops from the country. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
In this photo provided by the Ministry of Defence, members of the British and US military engage in the evacuation of people out of Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Ministry of Defence via AP)
Amid deepening crisis in Afghanistan, United States President Joe Biden defended his move to withdraw troops from the country, saying history will record this as a "logical, rational, and right decision". The Biden administration has come under criticism from some quarters for the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan as the Taliban captured power, resulting in chaos and deaths.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) today that will include the Centre’s four-year plan to monetise its brownfield infrastructure assets. The government has planned a Rs 6-trillion pipeline of assets that can be monetised, which will include a range of assets put on the block for private sector participation.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with representatives of all the parties in the state will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue of a caste-based census.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the capital's first smog tower at Connaught Place today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
