JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest news LIVE: Afghanistan crisis deepens; Taliban blame US for chaos

Amid deepening crisis in Afghanistan, United States President Joe Biden defended his move to withdraw troops from the country. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

Topics
Afghanistan | Taliban

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Afghanistan, taliban
In this photo provided by the Ministry of Defence, members of the British and US military engage in the evacuation of people out of Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Ministry of Defence via AP)
Amid deepening crisis in Afghanistan, United States President Joe Biden defended his move to withdraw troops from the country, saying history will record this as a "logical, rational, and right decision". The Biden administration has come under criticism from some quarters for the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan as the Taliban captured power, resulting in chaos and deaths.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) today that will include the Centre’s four-year plan to monetise its brownfield infrastructure assets. The government has planned a Rs 6-trillion pipeline of assets that can be monetised, which will include a range of assets put on the block for private sector participation.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with representatives of all the parties in the state will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue of a caste-based census.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the capital's first smog tower at Connaught Place today.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh