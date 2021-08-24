JUST IN
Latest news LIVE updates: US, UK forces must leave by Aug 31, says Taliban

If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations "the answer is no. Or there would be consequences," warns Taliban. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

Taliban | Afghanistan | Delhi University

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

US Marines and Norwegian coalition forces assist with security at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint ensuring evacuees are processed safely during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
The Taliban warned of “consequences” if the US delays withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan past an end of month deadline. “It’s a red line,” Qatar-based Taliban spokesman and negotiator Suhail Shaheen said in an interview with Sky News. If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations “the answer is no. Or there would be consequences,” he added.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights Council will hold a special session on Afghanistan to, to address the "serious human rights concerns" following the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country.

Back home, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is likely to in Srinagar today to discuss the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and have wider consultations on the way forward.

On the economic front, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting the financial capital for two days starting on Tuesday to meet key stakeholders (officials from the Income Tax department and goods and services tax and customs departments.

On the education front, the academic council of the University of Delhi (DU) is likely to pass a resolution today on opening two new colleges.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

