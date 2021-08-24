- Latest news LIVE updates: US, UK forces must leave by Aug 31, says Taliban
- Afghanistan crisis: Centre calls all-party meeting on Thursday
- India continues Afghan evacuation mission; brings back 146 from Doha
- Will accept caste-based census if all parties agree: Mamata Banerjee
- Top headlines: FM gives Sept 15 deadline to Infy; Eicher re-appoints Lal
- 'Find a solution': SC to Centre on roads blocked due to farmers' protest
- No impact of jewellers' strike against gold hallmarking rules says govt
- FM asked Infosys CEO for reasons for unresolved I-T portal glitches: Report
- Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh cremated, top leaders attend funeral
- 'Thought Taliban might kill us': Afghan returnee narrates horror
Latest news LIVE updates: US, UK forces must leave by Aug 31, says Taliban
If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations "the answer is no. Or there would be consequences," warns Taliban. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Topics
Taliban | Afghanistan | Delhi University
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
US Marines and Norwegian coalition forces assist with security at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint ensuring evacuees are processed safely during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
The Taliban warned of “consequences” if the US delays withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan past an end of month deadline. “It’s a red line,” Qatar-based Taliban spokesman and negotiator Suhail Shaheen said in an interview with Sky News. If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations “the answer is no. Or there would be consequences,” he added.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights Council will hold a special session on Afghanistan to, to address the "serious human rights concerns" following the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country.
Back home, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is likely to in Srinagar today to discuss the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and have wider consultations on the way forward.
On the economic front, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting the financial capital for two days starting on Tuesday to meet key stakeholders (officials from the Income Tax department and goods and services tax and customs departments.
On the education front, the academic council of the University of Delhi (DU) is likely to pass a resolution today on opening two new colleges.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More