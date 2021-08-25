Afghanistan news LIVE updates: US left Kabul in chaos, says Vladimir Putin

-
The Taliban have appointed a new finance minister, an intelligence chief, and an acting interior minister in Afghanistan, according to media reports.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the United States and its allies for leaving Afghanistan in chaos that raises potential security threats for Russia and its allies in Central Asia.
Addressing Tuesday's meeting of the main Kremlin party, United Russia, Putin noted that militants could use the turmoil to destabilize the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations bordering Afghanistan.
Back home, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet heads of public sector banks (PSBs) on Wednesday to review the financial performance of the lenders and progress made by them in supporting the pandemic-hit economy.
On the political front, the Aam Aadmi Party will stage protests across Uttar Pradesh today over "corruption" in the BJP government in the state. The "Matka Phodo" campaign will be held to protest the "corruption of thousands of crores" done by the state government in the Jal Jeevan Mission, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) district unit president Neeraj Judaun said.
From the world of technology, Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy M32 5G in India today.
