Latest LIVE: PM Modi to hold rallies in Gujarat's Saurashtra from Nov 20-22

The party's Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) led by former president that is set to enter on November 20, is creating a buzz in the state's political arena, and also laying a low-key pitch for the next Assembly election scheduled to be held in the later part of 2023.

Speculations suggest that both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the were preparing their respective game plans to take on each other.





Ahead of the Gujarat polls, Prime Minister will hold rallies in Gujarat's Saurashtra for three consecutive days from November 20-22, said sources.

More than 1.5 lakh people will participate in these rallies, added the source. The Prime Minister will conduct three rallies in Saurashtra on November 20, two in South Gujarat and Saurashtra on November 21 and two in Saurashtra on November 22.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,54,732, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, said the local civic body.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said the death toll remained unchanged at 19,742. On Tuesday, the city reported 27 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality. Significantly, Mumbai's case doubling rate has jumped over the 25,000-day mark (25,496), indicating a dramatic slowdown in spread of the respiratory illness.