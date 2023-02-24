JUST IN

Latest news LIVE: Congress' 85th plenary session to begin today
TMSEp376: IT hiring, Ukraine war impact, aviation stocks, carbon border tax
Odisha receiving numerous proposals, govt focused on job creation: Patnaik
AIIMS to be built soon in Madurai: Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan
Record surge in tourism in J-K, politicians also enjoying in Kashmir: Reddy
Pak provides safe havens to terrorists and does so with impunity: India
This isn't time for war, says Hardeep Puri on Russia Ukraine conflict
India abstains in UNGA on resolution underscoring need for peace in Ukraine
U'khand govt announces compensation for damaged buildings in Joshimath
Implementation of healthcare scheme a top priority of govt: Mizoram CM
Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Congress | Odisha  | Naveen Patnaik

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections

Introduction

The Congress' 85th plenary session will begin on Friday with a meeting of the party's steering committee during which the crucial decision on holding CWC polls would be taken. The party is expected to take key decisions during the three-day session that would lay out a clear roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and finalize the strategy on forging poll tie-ups with like-minded parties to take on the BJP.
