Latest news LIVE: Congress' 85th plenary session to begin today
Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here
Congress | Odisha | Naveen Patnaik
Introduction
The Congress' 85th plenary session will begin on Friday with a meeting of the party's steering committee during which the crucial decision on holding CWC polls would be taken. The party is expected to take key decisions during the three-day session that would lay out a clear roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and finalize the strategy on forging poll tie-ups with like-minded parties to take on the BJP.
Noting that "transparency in governance" has created the right ecosystem for investors in Odisha, with the state receiving numerous proposals for setting up of manufacturing and service industries, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said his government was working sincerely to develop all segments.
Aiming to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections, 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as well as the G20 preparations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda has called a meeting of all the BJP leaders on February 26.
