ED seizes assets worth Rs 81 cr from Hisar-based firm in ponzi scheme case
Excise scam: Prominent people from south gave Rs 100 cr to AAP, says ED
AAP used excise scam to generate illegal funds, caused Rs 2,873 cr loss: ED
Naxal violence incidents reduced by 77 % in 11 years: Govt tells Lok Sabha
Weather disruption forces IndiGo passengers to wait eight hours in Delhi
Bengaluru tops in Grade-A flexible among 12 APAC cities: CBRE report
BMC prohibits staff from addressing media to counter fake information
Delhi L-G cannot pass such orders, says AAP on direction to pay Rs 97 cr
Over 7 in 10 employers keen to hire in services sector in India: Report
BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates
Latest news LIVE: Centre to review Covid situation as cases rise in China

Catch all the live updates from across the globe here

Today News | Coronavirus | indian government

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
The health ministry will hold a meeting on Wednesday to review the rising cases of Covid-19 in China and other countries and assess the situation in India. Government has also written to all states to ramp up genome sequencing and send all positive samples to designated Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium-INSACOG laboratories. In a letter to states, Rajesh Bhushan, health secretary said the public health challenge of Covid-19 persists around the world, with about 3.5 million cases reported weekly. “Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same,” Bhushan said.
 
Elon Musk on Wednesday said that he will resign as CEO of Twitter CEO as soon as a successor is found. In a tweet, Musk said, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams." On Monday, Musk held a poll on Twitter asking whether he should step down as chief executive officer of Twitter Inc. The billionaire is currently facing a myriad of issues ranging from banning journalists and other social media platforms amid Tesla stock nosediving. 

India will host the next special negotiation round on three of the four pillars of the United States-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) on February 8-11 next year, the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday. The three pillars are supply chain and fair economy, tax and anti corruption, and clean economy. IPEF has four pillars in all–trade, supply chain, tax and anti-corruption and clean energy.

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 08:04 IST