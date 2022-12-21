Latest news LIVE: Centre to review Covid situation as cases rise in China

The health ministry will hold a meeting on Wednesday to review the rising cases of Covid-19 in China and other countries and assess the situation in India. Government has also written to all states to ramp up genome sequencing and send all positive samples to designated Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium-INSACOG laboratories. In a letter to states, Rajesh Bhushan, health secretary said the public health challenge of Covid-19 persists around the world, with about 3.5 million cases reported weekly. “Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same,” Bhushan said.



on Wednesday said that he will resign as CEO of CEO as soon as a successor is found. In a tweet, Musk said, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams." On Monday, Musk held a poll on asking whether he should step down as chief executive officer of Inc. The billionaire is currently facing a myriad of issues ranging from banning journalists and other social media platforms amid Tesla stock nosediving.

India will host the next special negotiation round on three of the four pillars of the United States-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) on February 8-11 next year, the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday. The three pillars are supply chain and fair economy, tax and anti corruption, and clean . IPEF has four pillars in all–trade, supply chain, tax and anti-corruption and clean energy.