T Raja asks Maha CM to follow footsteps of Yogi to demolish encroachments
Business Standard

Latest LIVE: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida arrives in Delhi on a two-day visit

Catch all the latest news update from across the globe here

Topics
Japan | India | Punjab Police

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo: Bloomberg)
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo: Bloomberg)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in Delhi on a two-day visit, the ANI reported. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives PM Fumio Kishida.

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday lashed out at the Congress, saying it does not have any ideology and cannot think "beyond one family".

At the same time, he said, BJP is a party with ideology, "so we have to move forward by working with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'". "They (Congress) cannot think beyond one family," Nadda said addressing BJP's 'Shakti Kendra Samagam' at Samalkha in Panipat, according to a party release.

Fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh has been arrested by the Punjab Police at Shahkot police station, Imaan Singh Khara, the legal advisor to Waris Punjab De claimed on Sunday. Despite Punjab Police's statement that Amritpal Singh is still on the run and efforts are on to nab him, Advocate Imaan Singh Khara claimed that the Khalistan sympathiser has been arrested at Shahkot Police Station. The Advocate also alleged that the police wants to kill Singh in a "fake encounter".

Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents on Sunday launched an attack on the Punjab government, alleging that the crackdown on radical preacher Amritpal Singh was deliberately timed to coincide with the observance of death anniversary of their son. "I want to ask the government why did they not find any other day to catch Amritpal? Why they chose today? Why internet has been suspended today...," said Balkaur Singh, the father of Moosewala who was shot dead in May last year.

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 08:39 IST

