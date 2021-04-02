JUST IN
Latest news LIVE updates: Banks, bourses closed on account of Good Friday

Banks, equity, currency, and commodity derivatives markets will be closed today on account of Good Friday. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

ICICI Bank
Equity, currency, and commodity derivatives markets will be closed for trading today on account of Good Friday. Banks will also not be operational in most states today.

As the campaigning for the April 6 assembly polls reaches the final phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two election rallies in Kerala today--at Konni and Thiruvananthapuram.

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold an "urgent" meeting today with the health minister and officials of concerned departments to prepare an action plan to meet the challenge.

