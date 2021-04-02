- Latest news LIVE updates: Banks, bourses closed on account of Good Friday
- Haryana Home Minister reviews issues related to crime prevention, law-order
- Top headlines: Footfall increases for Covid vax; Rs 1.24 trn in GST mop up
- Zeus Numerix: This MSME is working to make warships invisible to radar
- Delhi-Meerut Expressway open for public, cuts travel time to 45 min
- Bank-loan default case: CBI books director, CEO of Golden Jubilee Hotels
- Redevelopment of Chandni Chowk completed, Delhi CM to inaugurate on Apr 17
- DRDO develops lightweight bullet-proof jacket for requirements of Army
- Warrant against Nirav Modi's sister, brother-in-law kept in abeyance
- U-turn on interest rate order oversight or poll-driven hindsight: Congress
Banks, equity, currency, and commodity derivatives markets will be closed today on account of Good Friday. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Equity, currency, and commodity derivatives markets will be closed for trading today on account of Good Friday. Banks will also not be operational in most states today.
As the campaigning for the April 6 assembly polls reaches the final phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two election rallies in Kerala today--at Konni and Thiruvananthapuram.
In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold an "urgent" meeting today with the health minister and officials of concerned departments to prepare an action plan to meet the challenge.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
