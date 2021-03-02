Gujarat local body election result LIVE updates: Counting of votes today

Gujarat local body election result: Counting of votes for polls to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat and 231 taluka panchayat will be held today. The polling took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent, while the figure was 65.80 for the district panchayats and 66.60 per cent for taluka panchayats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ' 2021' via video conference today, the Prime Minister's Office said. The 2021 is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform from March 2-4.

A 12-hour vehicle-strike against rising fuel prices in the country would be held in Kerala today. All trade unions, except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) which is affiliated to the BJP, would take part in the strike called for by the unions.

Congress MP will join Kaushik Basu, Carl Marks Professor of International Studies at Cornell University, in a virtual event today for an open dialogue on democracy, development, and life in politics, India, and the world.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will join the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections from today.

The BJP is preparing to launch a monumental attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's political fort and party sources claim that this will be one of the biggest election rallies in West Bengal.

