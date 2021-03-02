Gujarat local body election result LIVE updates: Counting of votes today

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: 'Thank you Gujarat,' says Modi as BJP set to win all six civic bodies
LIVE: In last 6 years, India's solar energy capacity up 13 times, says PM
LIVE: President-elect Biden brands US Capitol violence 'insurrection'
LIVE: I-T dept records Robert Vadra's statement in benami properties case
LIVE updates: BJP-backed candidates leading in Karnataka panchayat polls
-
Gujarat local body election result: Counting of votes for polls to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat and 231 taluka panchayat will be held today. The polling took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent, while the figure was 65.80 for the district panchayats and 66.60 per cent for taluka panchayats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Maritime India Summit 2021' via video conference today, the Prime Minister's Office said. The Maritime India Summit 2021 is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform from March 2-4.
A 12-hour vehicle-strike against rising fuel prices in the country would be held in Kerala today. All trade unions, except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) which is affiliated to the BJP, would take part in the strike called for by the unions.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will join Kaushik Basu, Carl Marks Professor of International Studies at Cornell University, in a virtual event today for an open dialogue on democracy, development, and life in politics, India, and the world.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will join the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections from today.
The BJP is preparing to launch a monumental attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's political fort and party sources claim that this will be one of the biggest election rallies in West Bengal.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU