Latest LIVE: India's UPI system logistical marvel, says IMF deputy director

The is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on a clutch of petitions challenging the Karnataka government's February 5 order, prohibiting wearing of inside classrooms in pre-university colleges. According to the apex court website, the bench will pronounce the judgment on October 13. After 10 days of marathon hearings, on September 22, a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia reserved their judgment after hearing arguments from the counsel representing the state government, teachers, and the petitioners, who moved the apex court challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict refusing to lift the ban on in educational institutions of the state.



Prime Minister will flag off the country's fourth train and launch a slew of developmental projects in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. In Una, the prime minister will flag off the inaugural run of the new from Amb Andaura to New Delhi, dedicate the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Park. In Chamba district, he will lay the foundation stones of two hydropower projects and launch the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in Himachal Pradesh. He will also address two public meetings in Una and Chamba.