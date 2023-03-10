LIVE: Jaishankar, Secy of Commerce to launch India-US trade dialogue

JUST IN
US Commerce Secy discusses areas of shared interest in meet with leadership
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

S Jaishankar, Gina Raimondo
Photo: ANI Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday and agreed to launch a India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue, led by Foreign Secretary from the Ministry of External Affairs of India and Under Secretary, Bureau of Industry and Security in US Department of Commerce.

After Holi, the Yogi government has started a double attack against the mafia and criminals across Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said.

According to an official statement, after the state investigative agencies, now the Central Investigation Agency CBI has also opened its front against the mafia. "The CBI team reached Kaushambi on Thursday to collect the account of the crime-acquired property of Abdul Qavi, the shooter of Atiq Ahmed". Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday flagged "flawed" reports of some agencies and organisations, saying they cause more damage to the credibility of election management bodies as the pioneering work done by them finds no place in such surveys.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 08:56 IST

