LIVE: Jaishankar, Secy of Commerce to launch India-US trade dialogue

After Holi, the Yogi government has started a double attack against the mafia and criminals across Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said.

According to an official statement, after the state investigative agencies, now the Central Investigation Agency CBI has also opened its front against the mafia. "The CBI team reached Kaushambi on Thursday to collect the account of the crime-acquired property of Abdul Qavi, the shooter of Atiq Ahmed".