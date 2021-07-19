JUST IN
LIVE: Parliament session to begin today; rain wreaks havoc in Mumbai

Monsoon session of Parliament to start today; fuel price rise, farm laws on agenda. Torrential rains wreaked havoc in Mumbai yesterday leaving 33 dead. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

India is set to witness a stormy monsoon session as the Parliament opens today. A series of meetings were held on Sunday ahead of the session, indicating the seriousness with which, both the government and Opposition parties will approach the session. The Opposition has said future outbreaks of Covid-19 will be discussed, along with gaps in government strategy that led to the second wave. Loss of livelihood, businesses closing down, and the steps the government has taken to prevent this in the form of various measures, will also be flagged.

Meanwhile, torrential rains wreaked havoc in Mumbai yesterday leaving 33 dead and six others injured in five separate incidents of landslides, electrocutions and a house collapse. The downpour began in the early hours of Sunday and continued through the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to severe thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and east Rajasthan during the next 24 hours, and warned of casualties to people and animals staying outdoors.

