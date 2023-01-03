Latest news LIVE: Won't bother PM with state's dues now, says Mamata

Chief Minister on Monday said she will not bother Prime Minister over the state's financial dues in his moment of personal grief as he lost his mother last week. Banerjee on several occasions has written to Modi requesting him to clear the MGNREGA dues of the state government. "I have already written to Prime Minister about this on previous occasions. It's time for his mourning; I won't say anything more now," Banerjee said. The Prime Minister's mother, Heeraben Modi, died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

India has raised windfall tax on petroleum, and aviation turbine fuel, according to a government order dated Jan. 2. It raised windfall tax on to 2,100 rupees ($25.38) per tonne from 1,700 rupees ($20.55), effective on Tuesday, the order said. The federal government also raised export tax on diesel to 7.5 rupees per litre from 5 rupees, while raising the windfall tax on ATF to 4.5 rupees per litre from 1.5 rupees, the document showed.

Ukraine said around 400 Russian soldiers have died in a missile attack on the occupied Donetsk region. Russian officials contested the figure, admitting only to 63 of their troops being killed. Neither claim has been verified. The attack hit a building in the city of Makiivka, where Russian forces were stationed. It is extremely rare for battlefield casualties to be confirmed by Moscow.