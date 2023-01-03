JUST IN

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate infra projects in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday
Welcome Supreme Court judgement on demonetisation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
In 2025, 80% of total bus fleet in Delhi will be electric: CM Kejriwal
UPI payments touch record high of Rs 12.82 trillion in December 2022
Home Ministry seeks report from Delhi Police on Kanjhawala incident
Players should hire drivers, be more careful: Kapil Dev on Pant accident
India emerges as Nepal's top inbound tourist market in 2022, shows data
Centre empowered to demonetise 'all' series of bank notes under RBI Act: SC
Accused should be hanged: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sultanpuri incident
PM Modi congratulates Lula da Silva on being sworn in as Brazil's president
Latest news LIVE: Won't bother PM with state's dues now, says Mamata

New Delhi 
MAY 26, 2022** Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a ceremony organised to award medals to security personnel, at Nabanna in Howrah. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she will not bother Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state's financial dues in his moment of personal grief as he lost his mother last week. Banerjee on several occasions has written to Modi requesting him to clear the MGNREGA dues of the state government. "I have already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about this on previous occasions. It's time for his mourning; I won't say anything more now," Banerjee said. The Prime Minister's mother, Heeraben Modi, died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

India has raised windfall tax on petroleum, crude oil and aviation turbine fuel, according to a government order dated Jan. 2. It raised windfall tax on crude oil to 2,100 rupees ($25.38) per tonne from 1,700 rupees ($20.55), effective on Tuesday, the order said. The federal government also raised export tax on diesel to 7.5 rupees per litre from 5 rupees, while raising the windfall tax on ATF to 4.5 rupees per litre from 1.5 rupees, the document showed.

Ukraine said around 400 Russian soldiers have died in a missile attack on the occupied Donetsk region. Russian officials contested the figure, admitting only to 63 of their troops being killed. Neither claim has been verified. The attack hit a building in the city of Makiivka, where Russian forces were stationed. It is extremely rare for battlefield casualties to be confirmed by Moscow. 

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 07:26 IST