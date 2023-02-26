JUST IN
LIVE: Sisodia to fully cooperate with CBI in excise policy probe, says AAP
Traditions of India can't be defined without Karnataka's contributions: PM
Culling of 4,000 chickens, ducks starts in Jharkhand amid bird flu outbreak
Indian Consulate attacked by Khalistanis in Australia's Brisbane
Digi gender divide worsened in India in recent years, says report
Victim has fundamental right to fair investigation and trial, says SC
Unemployment rate at 5-year low of 4.1% in 2021-22, shows PLFS data
Unemployment rate dips to 7.2% in October-December 2022: Govt survey
Modi govt spending Rs 89,000 cr for tribal welfare, says Amit Shah
India needs regulatory data protection for drug research: Novartis CEO
Business Standard

Topics
Manish Sisodia | Mann Ki Baat | Congress

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Ahead of the CBI's questioning of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case, the AAP on Saturday said he will fully cooperate with the investigation and asserted that it is a "hardcore honest" party. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has prepared an exhaustive set of questions for the minister amid apprehensions of his arrest. Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet, was originally summoned last Sunday. He had sought deferment of his questioning, citing the ongoing budget exercise, following which the probe agency had asked him to appear on February 26.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the government is progressing towards regulation on Crypto Currency under India's G20 presidency. Responding to a question from ANI regarding a consensus among the G20 countries on crypto assets during Indian Presidency, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We are going through the study process so that there can be informed discussion. International Monetary Fund (IMF) and also the Financial Stability Board (FSB) have been doing their own little work on the crypto matter and progressing on their own."

The European Union agreed on Saturday to impose new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine targeting more officials and organisations accused of supporting the war, spreading propaganda or supplying drones, as well as restricting trade on products that could be used by the armed forces. The EU's Swedish presidency said the sanctions "are directed at military and political decision-makers, companies supporting or working within the Russian military industry, and commanders in the Wagner Group. Transactions with some of Russia's largest banks are also prohibited.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said the Congress should be absolutely clear in its ideological stance in favour of an inclusive India and pointed out that party could have been more vocal on issues such as the Bilkis Bano outrage and murder in the name of cow vigilantism. Addressing the 85th plenary session of the party here, the former Union minister said the Congress should stand up for its foundational principles. "We should be absolutely clear in our ideological stance in favour of inclusive India. The tendency to downplay some positions or avoid taking a stand on some issues in order not to alienate what we assume to be the sentiments of the majority only plays into the BJP's hands," Tharoor said.

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 08:31 IST

