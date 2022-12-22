Latest news LIVE: Mask up, take the jab, says govt as Covid rises in China

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a review meeting of top health officials and experts on the country’s Covid preparedness and directed officials to be alert and reinforce surveillance amid a surge in novel cases globally. “Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation,” Mandaviya tweeted on Wednesday after the review meet.

Reports of a sudden spike in Covid cases in China, Japan, the US, and Brazil have surfaced. At least three cases of the subvariant BF.7 — responsible for the surge in China — have been detected in India so far. The first variant was detected in July in Gujarat. Thereafter, two more cases were found in Gujarat and Odisha, a senior health ministry official informed Business Standard. The official said no surge in cases was detected after the variant was spotted.

