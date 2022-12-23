Latest news LIVE: Mandaviya to meet state health ministers over Covid surge

- NIIF, India's first state-backed fund, faces questions from government
- Stocks to Watch: Aban Holdings, Landmark Cars, RIL, Lupin, Gail, JK Cement
- Customers tipped delivery partners up to Rs 3 crore on Dunzo in 2022
- Tiktok employees 'improperly accessed' data of two journalists: ByteDance
- Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over Covid surge
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with health ministers of states and Union territories on Friday over rising Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world. Mandaviya made a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on India's preparedness. "We are constantly monitoring the situation. There are no direct flights between China and India but people come via other routes," he said. He said the focus is to ensure that no unknown variant of the virus enters India and at the same time there is no impediment to travelling.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a high-level meeting yesterday cautioned against complacency and advised masking up and taking precautionary doses amid rising Covid cases in China and other countries. Modi told officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports. He also stressed the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is maintained at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes, and human resources.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia was aiming for a speedy end to the conflict in Ukraine and that fighting should end as soon as possible, reported The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH). "Our goal is... to end this conflict. We are striving for this and will continue to strive... so we will seek to make sure that it all ends, and the sooner, the better," Putin told reporters.
Putin's comments were met with scepticism by Ukraine and its allies.
