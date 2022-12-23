JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Latest news LIVE: Mandaviya to meet state health ministers over Covid surge

Catch all the live updates from across the globe here

Topics
Today News | Coronavirus | Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Kerala: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attends a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram to review the COVID-19 situation in the state
Union Health Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with health ministers of states and Union territories on Friday over rising Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world. Mandaviya made a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on India's preparedness. "We are constantly monitoring the situation. There are no direct flights between China and India but people come via other routes," he said. He said the focus is to ensure that no unknown variant of the virus enters India and at the same time there is no impediment to travelling.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a high-level meeting yesterday cautioned against complacency and advised masking up and taking precautionary doses amid rising Covid cases in China and other countries. Modi told officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports. He also stressed the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is maintained at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes, and human resources.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia was aiming for a speedy end to the conflict in Ukraine and that fighting should end as soon as possible, reported The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH). "Our goal is... to end this conflict. We are striving for this and will continue to strive... so we will seek to make sure that it all ends, and the sooner, the better," Putin told reporters.
Putin's comments were met with scepticism by Ukraine and its allies.


CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh