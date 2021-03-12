LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav in Ahmedabad today

Prime Minister will today inaugurate the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event by flagging off a 241-mile march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Gujarat's Navsari district to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Today's events will mark the beginning of the celebrations which will go on every week for 75 weeks till August 15, 2022.



Modi will also inaugurate the fourth Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF) via video conferencing today.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat is expected to expand his cabinet today, according to media reports.

Gujarat-based specialty chemicals company Anupam Rasayan India will launch its Rs 760-crore IPO today. The price band of the issue is Rs 553-555 per share.

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran said that the party will release its election manifesto for the April 6 Assembly elections at a public function. The alliance partner of AMMK, AIMIM leader and Member of Parliament, Asadudin Owaisi will take part in the function.

