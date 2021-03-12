LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav in Ahmedabad today

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Will defeat Mamata, lotus to bloom in Nandigram, says BJP's Suvendu
LIVE: Target of blending 20% ethanol in petrol advanced to 2025, says PM
LIVE: Delhi's law and order situation in 'serious turmoil', says Kejriwal
LIVE: BJP's Central Election Committee meet underway at party's HQ
LIVE: ICSE board to conduct class 10 exams from May 5, class 12 from Apr 9
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event by flagging off a 241-mile march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Gujarat's Navsari district to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
Today's events will mark the beginning of the celebrations which will go on every week for 75 weeks till August 15, 2022.
Modi will also inaugurate the fourth Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF) via video conferencing today.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat is expected to expand his cabinet today, according to media reports.
Gujarat-based specialty chemicals company Anupam Rasayan India will launch its Rs 760-crore IPO today. The price band of the issue is Rs 553-555 per share.
The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran said that the party will release its election manifesto for the April 6 Assembly elections at a public function. The alliance partner of AMMK, AIMIM leader and Member of Parliament, Asadudin Owaisi will take part in the function.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU