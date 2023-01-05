LIVE: PM to chair 2nd National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi

Live news updates: In order to further boost the partnership between the Centre and State governments, Prime Minister will chair the second National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi on January 6-7. The first such Conference of Chief Secretaries was held in Dharamshala in June 2022. The three-day conference will focus on achieving rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with the States.

External Affairs Minister on Tuesday said that India tried to defuse the situation around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and quietly helped in the grain deal between Moscow and Kyiv. "India tried to defuse the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Points, we have already helped - very quietly on the grain deal," Jaishankar said during an interview with a German-language daily broadsheet newspaper based in Vienna Die Presse.

United States embassy and consulates in India have broken their record as nearly, 125,000 student visas were issued in the fiscal year 2022, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a press conference. While responding to a query over the slowdown in clearing visas backlog for Indian tourists, Price admitted that there was a delay but also said, "Our embassy and consulates in India broke their all-time record for the number of student visas issued in the single fiscal year 2022. We have issued nearly 1,25,000 student visas."