Latest LIVE: Cong, like-minded parties remain mum on big terror attacks: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said Gujarat and the country need to be "alert" about Congress and like-minded parties, which remain silent on "big terrorist attacks" to not offend their vote bank. He also accused the grand old party of not respecting the tribal community. In a veiled attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, he urged the people of Gujarat not to commit the sin of letting those who gave election tickets to the anti-Narmada dam project forces set foot in the state. Congress leader KC Venugopal fell down and suffered injuries during a stampede on the fifth day of Madhya Pradesh's leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore.

Venugopal suffered injuries on his hand and knee and was given the first-aid. He soon joined the foot march. Earlier, Venugopal criticised BJP for "trying to invent something" against the Yatra.

Brazil manager Tite appeared hopeful that Neymar will play again at the 2022 World Cup despite suffering an ankle injury during the team's 2-0 win over Serbia Friday. Neymar is receiving 24-hour physiotherapy and recuperating, according to teammate Marquinhos. Brazil have stated he will miss their second encounter against Switzerland on Monday.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 08:44 IST

