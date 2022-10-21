JUST IN

Latest news LIVE: PM arrives in Dehradun, to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath
Delhi Police intensifies patrolling in national capital ahead of Diwali
Ruling JMM's central committee member shot dead in Jharkhand's Garhwa
PM Modi to visit Kedarnath-Badrinath today; tight security in place
BJP leaders dub Delhi govt 'anti-Hindu' over cracker ban ahead of Diwali
Rents in gated communities in Bengaluru increase by 40%, says report
Mission LiFE launched: PM calls for concept of 'reduce, reuse & recycle'
Karnataka cabinet approves ordinance to raise SC, ST reservations
MoUs worth Rs 1,53,000 crore signed at DefExpo 2022, says official
Developing nations' vaccine manufacturers bat for pandemic treaty
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest LIVE: PM arrives in Kedarnath; to lay foundation for new projects

From PM Modi's Kedarnath, Badrinath visit to coronavirus cases, catch all the latest developments from across the globe here

Topics
Today News | Narendra Modi | Kedarnath

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the occasion of dedication of Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, in Ayodhya, via video message on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath and Badrinath on Friday during which he will inspect various ongoing development works and also lay foundation stones for some new projects. In view of the visit, security arrangements have been tightened in the area, an official said. The Prime Minister will reach Kedarnath at around eight Friday morning and will perform worship of Baba Kedar. After it, he will lay the foundation stone of the 9.7 km long Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project.

Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter Inc. involve slashing its staff by nearly 75% in a matter of months, according to documents obtained by the Washington Post. Musk, whose $44 billion purchase of the social network is set to close by October 28, would reduce Twitter’s staff to just more than 2,000 people, compared with the 7,500 it currently employs, the Post reported, citing Musk’s comments to prospective investors. Musk had told investors he planned to shrink staff in his initial pitch to bankers for funding, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg in April.

The IMD Thursday said that the possible cyclone in the Bay of Bengal is likely to reach West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by October 25, skirting Odisha. The IMD in a statement said that a low pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on October 24. The low pressure area is very likely to move west-northwestwards and develop into a depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around October 22. It is likely to intensify into a deep depression by October 23.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Today News

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:16 IST